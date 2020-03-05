Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,359 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $14,731,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Ball by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 59,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.13. 1,355,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,455. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,718 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

