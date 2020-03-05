Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GBT traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,978. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,461,720.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $73,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,554.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,746 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,312 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Nomura upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.