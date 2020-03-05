Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. ValuEngine lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.87. The stock had a trading volume of 779,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,525. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

