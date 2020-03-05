Mackay Shields LLC Increases Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.28% of Par Pacific worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 972.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 159,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Par Pacific by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 1,510.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 70,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 98,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 32,001 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

PARR stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,395. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.