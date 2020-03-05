Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.31% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 41,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBSS. Sidoti upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.44. 3,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,293. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,109.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $429,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

