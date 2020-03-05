Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.58% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 376,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 474,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 223,066 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, CEO Herm Cukier sold 31,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $164,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,975.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 556,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,136,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,597,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 798,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.46. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

