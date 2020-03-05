Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.21% of Uniti Group worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after buying an additional 5,384,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,545,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 703,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,379,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,772,000 after purchasing an additional 493,315 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 417,469 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 385,107 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Cowen raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of UNIT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 1,976,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,060. Uniti Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.06%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.