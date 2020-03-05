Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.41% of Wabash National worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $3,379,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,575 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 406,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 56,690 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 577,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

