Mackay Shields LLC Sells 15,200 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.24% of Sonic Automotive worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Sonic Automotive stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,565. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.85. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.38%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

