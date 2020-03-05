Mackay Shields LLC Sells 22,925 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,925 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,310. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.