Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 340,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.30% of Realogy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Realogy by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Realogy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Realogy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Shares of RLGY stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. 128,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $984.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.