Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

NYSE MMP traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,869. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

