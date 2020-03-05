Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGTA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 75,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,516. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $426.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $169,861.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gardner sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,702 shares of company stock valued at $464,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,451,000 after purchasing an additional 438,462 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,098,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,942,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

