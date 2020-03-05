Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.93

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $9.15. Manx Financial Group shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 96,342 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.38.

Manx Financial Group Company Profile (LON:MFX)

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, prepaid cards, and investment and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange advisory services and fiduciary deposits.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Manx Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manx Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.