Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $44.81 and last traded at $45.17, approximately 8,505,936 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,162,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 116,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 79,229 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $421,784,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.