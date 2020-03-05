Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.62% of Markel worth $97,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total value of $284,252.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,003.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $1,025,526. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $43.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,230.20. 3,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,245.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,172.17.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 40.74 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,174.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

