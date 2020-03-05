Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRVL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,858,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,539,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

