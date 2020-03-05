Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Reduced by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.9% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $11.63 on Thursday, hitting $290.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,617,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,084. The firm has a market cap of $303.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

