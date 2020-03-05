Mayne Pharma Group Ltd (ASX:MYX) Insider Purchases A$1,168,865.86 in Stock

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd (ASX:MYX) insider Bruce Mathieson bought 3,687,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,168,865.86 ($828,982.88).

ASX MYX traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting A$0.33 ($0.23). The stock had a trading volume of 7,967,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. Mayne Pharma Group Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.37 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of A$0.77 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $525.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.48.

Get Mayne Pharma Group alerts:

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.