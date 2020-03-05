McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

MGRC stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 116,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,794. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $147.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,707,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $12,807,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 157,053 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,622,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 46,303 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.