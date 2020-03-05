MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$8.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.73% from the stock’s previous close.

MEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.25 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.79.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.04. 4,234,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.13. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$4.06 and a one year high of C$8.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -6.29.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

