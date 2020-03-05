Melanie M. Kennedy Sells 5,048 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Stock

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.36. 1,213,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,234. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $141.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $3,042,010,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after purchasing an additional 491,590 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 144,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

