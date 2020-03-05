Melon Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for about $4.43 or 0.00048553 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, IDEX and Radar Relay. Melon has a market cap of $5.54 million and $14,411.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bittrex, Liqui, IDEX, Kraken and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.