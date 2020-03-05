Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens cut Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

MIK traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,798,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,682,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,424,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,706,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 676,433 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

