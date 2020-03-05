Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,592. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,563,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

