Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

MIME stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.47. 689,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. Mimecast has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,626,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,105,516.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $5,772,730. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,971,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 551,849 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 41.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 76,560 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

