MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.52

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and traded as high as $31.75. MMA Capital shares last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 14,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised MMA Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 38.76, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in MMA Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MMA Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

MMA Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAC)

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.