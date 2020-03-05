Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Insider Pete Raby Sells 11,428 Shares of Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) insider Pete Raby sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.79), for a total value of £32,912.64 ($43,294.71).

Shares of LON MGAM opened at GBX 281.80 ($3.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83. Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 305.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 280.24.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 28 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27 ($0.36) by GBX 1 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Advanced Materials PLC will post 2718.9998791 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on MGAM shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 320 ($4.21).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

