Morphic’s (MORF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MORF. BidaskClub lowered Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $17.78. 143,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,764. Morphic has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of ($0.33) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

