MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Director Purchases $16,540.00 in Stock

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Director David J. Anderson acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.35 per share, with a total value of $16,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MTS Systems stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.30. 14,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. MTS Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in MTS Systems during the third quarter worth $581,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MTS Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MTS Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of MTS Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

