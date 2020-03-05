Nathan McMahon Buys 743,935 Shares of Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) insider Nathan McMahon purchased 743,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,110.51 ($12,135.11).

Nathan McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Nathan McMahon purchased 256,065 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,889.50 ($4,176.95).

On Thursday, February 20th, Nathan McMahon purchased 1,000,000 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,000.00 ($16,312.06).

On Monday, February 17th, Nathan McMahon bought 1,900,863 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,719.85 ($31,006.99).

Shares of ASX CAZ remained flat at $A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,424. The company has a market cap of $8.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 26.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Cazaly Resources Limited has a one year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a one year high of A$0.05 ($0.04). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.03.

Cazaly Resources Company Profile

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for iron ore, gold, nickel, graphite, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Kaoko Kobalt, Parker Range Iron ore, Mount Venn, Kurabuka Creek, McKenzie Springs, Cobalt, and Hamersley Iron ore projects.

