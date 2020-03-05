National Bank Financial Lowers Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$4.75

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.82.

TSE:POU traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,877. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $550.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.21.

In related news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares in the company, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

