National Bank Financial Trims Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Target Price to C$3.50

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVA. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.47.

Shares of TSE:NVA traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.74. 1,619,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,808. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.35. Nuvista Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.39 and a 1 year high of C$5.19. The company has a market cap of $441.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,950,611.88. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$259,027.07.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

