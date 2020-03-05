National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

National Research stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,861. National Research has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.00.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 125.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $210,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,798. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Research by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in National Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Research by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

