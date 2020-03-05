NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Steven C. Jones Sells 297,300 Shares of Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 614,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $12,885,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis raised NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

