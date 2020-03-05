NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. 2,352,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,900. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. NetApp has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 48.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NetApp by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 593,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,148,000 after buying an additional 151,798 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in NetApp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

