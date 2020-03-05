Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 139,219 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 139,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,669,235.81. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NHS stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 156,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,523. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.