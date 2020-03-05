Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $1.10. Neurotrope shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 189,220 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $14.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurotrope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurotrope in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neurotrope by 46.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

