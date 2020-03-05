NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.65

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.65 and traded as low as $18.15. NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 237,563 shares.

The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.15%.

About NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

