NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Peter Svennilson Acquires 38,758 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Peter Svennilson purchased 38,758 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $697,256.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Peter Svennilson bought 33,896 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $607,077.36.

NGM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,431. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,725 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 638.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGM. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

