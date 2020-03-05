Norbord (TSE:OSB) Upgraded at CIBC

Norbord (TSE:OSB) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$45.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Norbord and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Norbord alerts:

Shares of OSB traded down C$0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,254. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.59. Norbord has a twelve month low of C$26.31 and a twelve month high of C$44.69. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.98.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$492.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norbord will post 2.1405077 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norbord news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,173,556. Also, Senior Officer Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,216,852. Insiders sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $3,823,000 in the last ninety days.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.