Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nordson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.67.

Nordson stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.07. 312,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,707. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $124.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total transaction of $2,310,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,698 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,017,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

