North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.77

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.77 and traded as low as $3.60. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 29,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

In other news, insider Ahron H. Haspel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Halsey Associates Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,432 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT owned approximately 0.98% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

