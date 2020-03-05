Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.41. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 7,769,782 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 3,364,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $5,786,080.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,364,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,756,080.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 1,798.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

