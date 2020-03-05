Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $81.75 and last traded at $83.44, approximately 2,814,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,348,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.49.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRS. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,882. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.