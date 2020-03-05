Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NCLH traded down $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.59. 8,733,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,902. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

