Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.97

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.97 and traded as low as $30.07. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 4,600 shares traded.

NWFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wood & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norwood Financial to $9,702.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.

In other Norwood Financial news, SVP John H. Sanders sold 2,005 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,177.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 207.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

