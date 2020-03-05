Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Cut by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,845. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.