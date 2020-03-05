NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Get NuCana alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of NCNA stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 602,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,341. NuCana has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $252.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,819,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,620,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in NuCana by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,629,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 585,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.