Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 185,245 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,200,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,939,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

